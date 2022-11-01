Mariah Carey’s ‘The Christmas Princess﻿’ children’s book is finally here

Courtesy of Henry Holt and Co.

Mariah Carey has officially released her long-awaited book The Christmas Princess.

The story focuses on a younger version of the singer “who doesn’t have much and doesn’t want a lot” and feels “outcast and alone,” according to the book description. She embarks on a journey that lets her discover “the healing power of her voice to spread the spirit of Christmas at home and all around the world.”

Mariah first announced the book in January and explained why the story of “Little Mariah” is so personal to her.

“The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages! Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others’, striving to believe in themselves,” the hitmaker previously said. “It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

The book, which is published through Macmillan Publishers‘ Henry Holt and Co., is now available to purchase at all major retailers. The story is recommended for readers between the ages of 4 and 8.

This is Mariah’s first children’s book to feature an original story, following 2015’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, which transformed her 1994 hit into a playful picture book that encouraged children to sing along.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.