Mariah Carey’s Home Burglarized While She Was On Vacation

On July 27, the break-in occurred when Mariah, 53, was traveling through Italy and the Hamptons.

It was unclear what, if anything, was taken from the singer’s $5.6 million house right away. Police in Atlanta said ‘this is still an open investigation’ and ‘the information may be limited in the wake of the burglary

Carey acquired the nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom house in November 2021 through a trust. The estate has a tennis court, pool, and playground.

Mariah documented her trips on social media, do you think that prompted someone to break into her home?