Mariah Carey’s daughter Monroe plays younger version of the singer in new brand campaign

Courtesy of OshKosh B’gosh

Mariah Carey‘s daughter is starring in a new brand campaign inspired by her famous mom.

Monroe Cannon, the singer’s 10-year-old daughter with Nick Cannon, stands front and center in a new ad for kids’ clothing company OshKosh B’gosh, titled “Today Is Someday.” In the clip, Monroe plays a younger version of Mariah and models an OshKosh B’gosh that pays homage to the singer’s 1990 “Someday” video.

“Someday it’s going to be different,” Monroe says in the ad. “The melodies that live in my head, someday they’ll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How’s that for a daydream?”

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts,” Mariah, who’s also mom to Monroe’s twin brother, Moroccan, says in a statement. “We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

The “Today Is Someday” campaign also pays tribute to the childhood experiences of Muhammad Ali and Outkast.

