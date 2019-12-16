Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" tops 'Billboard' Hot 100 for first time ever

Columbia Records

Columbia RecordsMariah Carey just received a Christmas gift 25 years in the making.

Her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever, after first being released in 1994 as part of Mariah’s Merry Christmas album.

"We did it," Mariah tweeted of the milestone, along with a series of emojis including a crying face, a heart and a Christmas tree.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the first holiday song to take the top spot on the chart since “The Chipmunk Song” ruled for four weeks in 1958-59. It also marks Mariah’s 19th Hot 100 number one, extending her record for the most number ones among solo artists. The Beatles have the overall record, with 20 Hot 100 number ones.

Mariah now holds the record for the longest span of Hot 100 number ones, at 29 years, four months and two weeks, starting with her first number one in 1990, “Vision of Love.”

Back in November, Mariah released a deluxe 25th anniversary edition of Merry Christmas. Sunday, she wrapped up her All I Want for Christmas Is You tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

