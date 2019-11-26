Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" breaks three Guinness World Records

Denise Truscello

The Queen of Christmas got an early gift this year courtesy of Guinness World Records.

During her holiday concert in Las Vegas over the weekend, Mariah Carey was presented with a record-breaking title certificate for her Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as well as a copy of the Guinness World Records 2020 edition.

The song recently broke the record for highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart by a solo artist. It also earned the title for most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) and most weeks in the U.K. singles top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mariah’s holiday album, Merry Christmas. Mariah's All I Want for Christmas Is You tour finishes up its Las Vegas run on November 30 and picks up again on the East Coast December 7.

