Mariah Carey Wins $2 Million in Lawsuit

Mariah Carey just got a big win over promoters that were suing her for defamation and breach of contract.

Promoter FEG Entertainmentos, alleged that Carey and her production company, Mirage, canceled two concerts in Chile and Argentina back in 2016.

They also claimed Carey defamed them on Twitter, but the judge said it was just an opinion and their beef should be with her production company instead of Mariah. Carey won the case and got $2 million.

