Mariah Carey Wants To Help You With Your Christmas Shopping!

Well, November is here and so is the holiday shopping season and Amazon is kicking it off with holiday sales and free delivery.

Starting this past Friday (November 1st) Amazon will offer early holiday deals inside their Amazon Holiday Store. Prime members will receive free delivery options that include one day and two-day deliveries and require no minimum purchase.

During the weekends Amazon will ring in special deals on Amazon fashion (Nov. 1-3), buzz-worthy toys (Nov. 8-10), and festive holiday home prep. (Nov. 15-17)

Mariah Carey has also partnered with Amazon to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” with “Mariah’s Must-Haves.” The curated gift guide will include things that Mariah uses during the holidays like wine glasses and a karaoke machine.

What items are on your holiday Christmas list?