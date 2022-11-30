Mariah Carey wants her fans to “get ready and get sweaty” with new Peloton Artist Series workout

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Maroon Ent

Mariah Carey is helping her fans stay in shape this season by teaming up with Peloton for its latest Artist Series workout.

Mariah debuted the good news on Instagram and sang in her signature whistle register, “It’s happening! I’m very excited!”

The singer, clad in a form-fitting black gown, explained, “We are celebrating my entire artist catalog and you can basically, I dunno, bike, tread or [whatever].” She signed off by encouraging her fans to grab their Peloton equipment before blowing a kiss toward the camera.

Mariah’s series arrives Friday, December 2. Peloton unveiled what fans can expect with its new partnership on Wednesday. It includes 11 live and on-demand classes across seven workout modes. There are even classes that don’t require equipment, such as yoga and Barre training.

“Lambily, get ready and get sweaty with this festive collection of classes. You don’t want to miss this, dahhling,” Mariah added in a statement.

