Mariah Carey wants her brother to pay her legal costs in his suit against her

Mariah Carey & Morgan Carey in 1990; Barry King/WireImage

Mariah Carey‘s brother is currently suing her for defamation, but now Mariah has hit back with her own counterclaim, the New York Post reports.

Morgan Carey sued Mariah last year, accusing her of making false claims about him in her best-selling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Now, the Post reports that, according to papers filed on Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, Mariah is seeking to have her brother pay her legal fees.

In the papers, Mariah says she’s likely to win the case because, according to the filing, the parts of the book that Morgan claims are libelous are “true or substantially true.” What’s more, whatever Mariah said about Morgan wasn’t published “with actual malice” — a legal standard that has to be met to prove defamation.

The Post notes that last month, a judge tossed out the majority of Morgan’s claims, finding that most of what Mariah wrote about him was “opinion and exaggeration,” which doesn’t count as defamation. The remaining claims concern Mariah writing that Morgan, 62, was a drunk who sold drugs, assaulted their mother, and once hired a hitman.

