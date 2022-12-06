Mariah Carey to star in a new comic book about her life

Courtesy Tidalwave Productions

Mariah Carey‘s life story will soon be published in comic book form, which hits the shelves very soon.

The singer is the latest artist to be featured in TidalWave Comics‘ “Female Force” series; Female Force: Mariah Carey will be published on Wednesday, December 7.

The 22-page comic explores Mariah’s “inspirational life story,” including the highs and lows she faced on her journey to superstardom.

Publisher Darren G. Davis explained why Mariah was the perfect artist to feature in TidalWave’s growing series. “We wanted to time this with the world celebrating the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Christmas,'” he said, adding, “She has an inspiring story, and to release it for the holidays seemed to be a perfect fit.”

Because this release is timed around the holidays, TidalWave is releasing a special Christmas edition of the Mariah Carey comic, which is 28 pages long and will feature an on-theme cover created by Marvel Comics artist Yonami.

Previous honorees in this storyline include country superstars Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, as well as Barbra Streisand and Stevie Nicks.

Female Force: Mariah Carey will be released on digital, hardcover and softcover on Amazon starting December 7. There will also be a special foil edition of the story, but only 100 copies are available.

