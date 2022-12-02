Mariah Carey to launch “Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland” experience on ﻿Roblox

Business Wire/Roblox/Relentlo

Mariah Carey is the latest singer to get a Roblox makeover for her own in-game show.

Mariah will launch the “Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland” experience, a four-night extravaganza, beginning December 21. The singer will help gamers get into the holiday spirit by putting on one show per night until Christmas Eve.

“Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year! This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season,” she said in a statement, adding the show is part of her Roc & Roe production company, which is named after her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah continued, “My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!”

As for the songs on her set list, Mariah will mix her old and new hits — but she’ll save the most festive and biggest one for her grand finale: “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Shows start Wednesday, December 21, at 7 p.m. ET. Subsequent shows will be held the same time each night until December 24.

Fans will also get to enjoy some in-game festivities, with treasure hunts featuring her twins, special item drops and the ability for people to deck out their virtual home the way Mariah would want them to. Those festivities are now live in-game.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.