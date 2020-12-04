Mariah Carey to help host the countdown to Christmas on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest go all out whenever there’s a holiday party on Live with Kelly and Ryan. So, who better to help them ring in the Christmas spirit than the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey?

The show’s annual Xmas episode will look a little different this year, but will deliver the same level of entertainment fans have come to enjoy over the years.

Carey will assist Kelly and Ryan with the countdown to Christmas, as well as spill details about her Apple TV+ program, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

In addition to the “Fantasy” singer, Alanis Morissette will join the gang to debut her take on the John Lennon & Yoko Ono classic “Happy X-Mas (War Is Over).”

The episode, dubbed “Live with Kelly and Ryan @ Home for the Holidays,” airs Tuesday, December 22.

The week prior, Kelly and Ryan are giving five lucky fans a chance at $2,000 with their annual holiday sweater pageant. Due to ongoing pandemic, the competition will be virtual this year where the finalists will be decked out in their holiday best in hopes of winning the big prize.

While entries are closed for this year’s contest, you can vote for your favorite wacky holiday getup on the Live with Kelly and Ryan website.

In addition to the competition, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn will be on hand to chat about their new Netflix movie, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, where they play Santa and Mrs. Claus, respectively.

That episode, dubbed “Live’s Holiday Sweater Party,” airs Friday, December 18.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.