Mariah Carey to celebrate 25th anniversary of holiday album with All I Want for Christmas Is You tour

ABC/Heidi GutmanThe Queen of Christmas is gearing up for her favorite time of the year – and she wants you to join her.

Mariah Carey has announced her All I Want for Christmas Is You tour, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her holiday album Merry Christmas.

Tickets for the limited engagement go on sale to the general public October 4 at 10 a.m. local time. If you’re part of her fan club, you’ll have access to a pre-sale on October 1. A portion of ticket sales will go towards Toys for Tots, which provides gifts for less fortunate children during the holiday season. Unwrapped toys will also be collected at each event to be donated to the charity.

The tour kicks off December 7 in Atlantic City, making stops along the East Coast before wrapping December 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The limited U.S. dates come after Mariah’s All I Want for Christmas Is You Las Vegas performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which begin November 22 and conclude November 30. Tickets for those shows are on sale now.

Last week, Mariah announced she’ll be releasing a deluxe 25th anniversary edition of 1994’s Merry Christmas, which of course features her holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The two-disc set will be available on November 1.

Here is the list of U.S. holiday tour dates:

11/22 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/23 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/27 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/29 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/30 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/7 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

12/9 -- Washington, DC, The Theater MGM National Harbor

12/12 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

12/13 -- Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre

12/15 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

