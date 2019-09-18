Mariah Carey to be an honoree at 'Variety''s Power of Women Luncheon

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Mariah Carey will be in some amazing company next month when she's honored at Variety's 2019 Power of Women in Luncheon in Los Angeles.

In addition to Mariah, other women who'll be honored at the October 11 gala include Jennifer Aniston, legendary vocalist Chaka Khan, Oscar-winner Brie Larson, Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Dana Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

Mariah is, of course, one of the best-selling artists of all time, as well as an actress, entrepreneur, mother of two and the unofficial Queen of Christmas. She just released her new theme song for ABC's upcoming black-ish spinoff, mixed-ish, and she's gearing up for her November Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

All six honorees will appear on Variety's Power of Women cover. The issue will highlight 50 additional women in the entertainment industry who are "dedicated to making a lasting impact."

Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller said, "Since its inception, Variety’s Power of Women has been a celebration of female empowerment, philanthropy and the commitment to progress being made by the professionals of our industry every day."

"We are so proud that the event continues on as a beacon of positivity in these challenging times."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.