Mariah Carey thanks fans ahead of induction into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey will soon have her name added to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Ahead of the ceremony, the hitmaker sweetly thanked fans for the honor.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mariah wrote, “I’ve always considered myself a songwriter first. It’s my favorite part of creating music, and what I feel is the greatest of all.”

While thanking fans for “all your love and support,” she decided to take a stroll down memory lane and introduced, “Here is a fan-favorite selection from each of my studio albums to celebrate my induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!”

From her eponymous debut studio album, Mariah selected the song “Vanishing.” Other highlighted tracks include “Make It Happen” from the Emotions album and “Hero” from Music Box.

The honor is a long-time coming for the “Fantasy” singer, who waited nearly three years to be inducted. She, along with Eurythmics‘ Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, The Neptunes‘ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, members of The Isley Brothers and veteran rocker Steve Miller, were announced as the new class of honorees in December 2019.

“I can’t believe it,” Mariah said at the time on Instagram. “The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters — both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020!”

The Induction and Awards Gala was originally scheduled for June 11, 2020, but it was moved to June 10, 2021, because of the pandemic — before it was bumped again to this Thursday, June 16.

