Mariah Carey teases upcoming collaboration with Brandy

Once the holidays wrap up, Mariah Carey won’t be going into hibernation. In fact, she is planning a very busy 2022 and is already teasing some of her upcoming projects.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Mariah hinted she has something musical cooking with Brandy, but declined to reveal the name of their collaboration. But she was willing to reveal how the two wound up in the recording studio together.

“She was like, ‘Mariah, I love you. I want to do this with you. Can we please do it?’ And I was like, ‘Please? Can we please do it? I’m asking you,'” she recalled.

Mariah added that she’s gained a whole new appreciation for Brandy, noting, “The people have no idea. She’s a mother. She’s doing this and that. She is doing it all.”

Mariah is also teaming with the luxury jeweler Chopard for a special holiday collection. “They’ve always been so generous,” the singer gushed of Chopard, noting that her relationship with the company has lasted decades, even throughout all her career ups and downs.

In her shoot for Harper’s, Mariah is dripping in Chopard jewels, but it’s not clear if they’re from her forthcoming collection.

The singer also revealed that she very recently rolled up her sleeve for the COVID-19 booster, but admitted that it made her feel a little ill. “No one warned me, ‘Oh, by the way, it might take you out a little bit,'” she joked.

