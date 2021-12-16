Mariah Carey takes over London Underground’s intercom

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey is helping London Underground’s commuters to feel a bit more festive on their travels by taking over the system’s intercom.

The Grammy winner revealed on Wednesday that she has teamed with Amazon Music UK to take over the transit system’s speakers to make sure travelers stay safe and “stand behind the yellow line.”

In a post on her social media sites, Mariah said she aims to “bring some festive cheer to the London Underground” with her new partnership, and wishes everyone using the transit system “Safe travels!!” She also shared a clip of her new greeting for passengers on London Tube lines. Unfortunately, she does not tell travelers to “Mind the gap.”

“Hi darlings, it’s Mariah,” her announcement over the PA system begins, as sleigh bells jingle in the background. “Make my wish come true and please stand behind the yellow line at all times. Proceed with caution. And don’t forget to ask Alexa to play ‘All I Want for Christmas’ on Amazon Music!”

The partnership is meant to promote her classic holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is now the only holiday song to obtain RIAA-certified Diamond status.

No word yet if Mariah plans to take over any rail lines on the other side of the pond, but we’ll let you know when — or if — it happens.

