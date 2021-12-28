Mariah Carey still #1 with “Christmas,” sets yet another record

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Mariah Carey has set yet another record, as “All I Want for Christmas Is You” remains at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Because the new Billboard chart is technically dated January 1, 2022, that means the song is the first ever to be number one in four distinct years: 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. It had just recently set the record for being the first song ever to top the chart in three different years.

Plus, the additional week on top has allowed Mariah to extend a bunch of records she already held. For example, she’s the artist who’s spent the most weeks at number one overall in her career: now a total of 86. In second place is Rihanna, who’s racked up 60.

Mariah also holds the record for most weeks at number one for a holiday hit — now a total of seven — and the record for being the artist who’s reached number one in the most distinct years: now a total of 18. Those years were 1990-2000, 2005-2006, 2008, and 2019-2022, if you’re keeping track.

Meanwhile, this week’s top 10 also includes, for the very first time, The Ronettes‘ “Sleigh Ride,” which was originally released in 1963. It’s the legendary girl group’s second top 10, and its first in 58 years and two months, setting a new record for the longest gap between top-10 hits.

The Ronettes’ first top 10, “Be My Baby,” hit number two in October of 1963.

