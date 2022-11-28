Mariah Carey signs on as co-producer of new Broadway musical ‘Some Like it Hot’

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Mariah Carey fans know the diva is a huge fan of Marilyn Monroe, so maybe it’s not so surprising to hear that she’s signed on to co-produce a new Broadway musical based on one of Marilyn’s most iconic films, 1959’s Some Like It Hot.

The new musical comedy is currently playing at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. In a statement about her involvement, Mariah says, “I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction.”

She adds, “When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy – pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity – I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences.”

This is Mariah’s Broadway-producing debut. The musical comedy features a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Shaiman co-produced and co-wrote songs on Mariah’s 2010 album Merry Christmas II You.

Some Like It Hot is set in Prohibition-era Chicago and concerns two male musicians who witness gangsters committing a crime. Knowing the gangsters will come after them, they leave town, disguise themselves as women and join an all-girl band.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.