Mariah Carey showered in confetti as kids celebrate her return to #1 on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Mariah Carey has much to celebrate after her 1994 holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making it the first song in history to top that chart in three separate years.

To mark the song’s continued dominance, Mariah’s twins Monroe and Moroccan woke their mom with a special surprise.

“The kids just woke me up with confetti,” Mariah announced in a voice note that she shared to Twitter on Monday. She also revealed that her boyfriend, Brian Tanaka, “Brought in two mimosas — one for him, one for me. We’re celebrating!”

Mariah also posted on Twitter a photo of card Monroe got her that says, “Congrats, Mama, #1 for the billionth year!…best mama ever, Billboard Hot 100 #1.”

Mariah shared that she will never get “bored of this news” and marveled, “To have another Billboard Hot 100 [number one] with a song that means so much to me — I can’t even, I can’t! I literally don’t know what to say and I’m just so thankful.”

She also hinted that she has to do a lot of cleanup after her kids joined in the festivities and cracked, “It’s just, like, very, very, very festive in here, confetti all over the floor.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” wasn’t eligible to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994 because it wasn’t commercially available as a single. That rule eventually changed, and now, every year since 2012, the song has returned to the chart. For the past three years — 2019, 2020 and 2021 — it’s reached number one.

“Can’t even know what to say” but in a voice note! The most amazing news to wake up to!!! 🎄🥳❄️💖 I love you!!!! 🦋🦋🦋🦋🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑 #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou pic.twitter.com/6vcQBRxPL5 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 20, 2021

My baby girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArdO7jk7b0 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 20, 2021

