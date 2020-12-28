Mariah Carey sets new records as "AIWFCIY" returns to number-one

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is back in the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and it’s now scored the diva a bunch of new chart records.

This is the song’s fifth week in total on top of the chart, and it’s now set the record for the most weeks at number one by a holiday song. It was previously tied with “The Chipmunk Song” at four weeks. The classic by The Chipmunks and David Seville is the only other holiday song in history to top the Hot 100.

“All I Want for Christmas” is also now the first song in history to be number one in three different years: 2019, 2020 and now, 2021. While it’s not technically 2021 yet, the new chart is dated January 2, 2021 so apparently, it counts.

In addition, Mariah extends one of her existing records, having now scored a number-one hit in 17 different years: from 1990 to 2000, 2005 to 2006, in 2008, and now, 2019-2021. The closest any other artist has ever come is 10 different years, and only three people have ever done it: Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Another chart milestone involves a song that, like, Mariah’s hit, took many years to climb to the upper reaches of the charts. Wham!‘s “Last Christmas,” originally released in 1984, has finally made it to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the duo’s seventh top 10; their first six all came between 1984 and 1986. As a solo artist, the duo’s George Michael, who died on Christmas Day 2016, had 14 top 10s.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.