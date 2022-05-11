Mariah Carey scoops up Atlanta mansion for $5.65 million

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Mariah Carey can now call Atlanta, Georgia, her home, because she is the proud new owner of a multi-million-dollar mansion there.

Realtor.com reports the Grammy winner quietly bought the colonial estate for a cool $5.65 million last November in what appears to be an off-market deal.

The impressive abode boasts more than 12,500 square feet for Mariah and her family to roam. It comes with eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a tennis court, guesthouse, home theater and private gym.

The home, which was constructed in 1992, was once rented by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. For those who may have forgotten, Johnson famously ripped the gate off its hinges in 2020 to make it to a film shoot after a power outage knocked it out of service. Realtor.com notes that, should the front gate malfunction, Mimi definitely knows who to call.

Mariah also owns homes in Beverly Hills and New York City.

