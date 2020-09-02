Mariah Carey Says THIS Song Was About Ex-Beau Derek Jeter!

As Mariah Carey gets ready to release her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” two of Carey’s songs are the subject of conversation. Mariah has revealed that “The Roof” and “My All” were about her fling with Derek Jeter.

The two met at a dinner party when she was still married to Tommy Mottola. “The Roof” is about Carey and Jeter’s first kiss which took place on Jeter’s apartment roof.

“My All” was about the time when Mariah risked it all to meet Derek Jeter in Puerto Rico.

The story ends with Mariah and Mottola divorcing in 1998 and her marrying Nick Cannon and Derek Jeter moving on to marry his current wife, Hannah. Mariah’s memoir is set to be released later this month.

