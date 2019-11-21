Mariah Carey says the best gift she ever gave someone was "life"

ABC/Heidi Gutman

ABC/Heidi GutmanMariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas: She's just released the 25th anniversary reissue of her 1994 holiday album, her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has just made its annual reappearance on the Billboard Hot 100, and she'll kick off her Christmas tour Friday in Las Vegas. But if you're expecting Mariah to sing all her number one hits on the tour, well...you're out of luck.

Asked by Yahoo Entertainment what fans can expect from the tour, Mariah said, "We can expect a Christmas extravaganza. And it's all Christmas songs. I do a couple of songs that are not Christmas [but] some of my friends that have come to see me on tour are like, 'You gotta sing your hits!'"

"I'm, like, 'It's for Christmas,'" she explains. "People don't understand. This is my entire focus of my year, is Christmas."

Mariah was also asked a series of rapid-fire questions about Christmas, such as her favorite Christmas tradition -- sleigh-riding -- and her favorite Christmas treat, which is hot chocolate with schnapps. But when asked to name the best gift she's ever given, Mariah didn't even think twice.

"Life," she said, referring to her twins Monroe and Moroccan.

And along those same lines, when asked to name the best gift she's ever received, she said "Babies."

Meanwhile, you can now watch Mariah's first-ever live performance of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on YouTube. It took place at a 1994 charity event at New York City's Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

