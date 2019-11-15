Mariah Carey says she's surprised that her kids actually know her songs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live NationIf your mom was Mariah Carey, you'd probably know every song in her catalog backwards and forwards, right? Well, according to Mimi herself, she's actually surprised that her 8-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan know any of her songs.

Asked by Billboard if the twins have any favorites among her record-setting string of number one hits, she says, "They love 'Always Be My Baby,' 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' 'We Belong Together.' They surprise me with the songs that they know."

"They’ve been to a lot of the shows -- you always think they’re on their iPads rather than paying attention, but I guess they’re paying attention!" she adds.

In addition, Mariah brags that in addition to her songs, the twins know all the greats, too.

"I quiz them on a lot of different people’s songs -- Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Prince -- [and] they’ll get it right," she says proudly.

Mariah spoke to Billboard because the publication just named her the Top Female Solo Artist of All Time on its charts. She's the solo artist with the most number one hits on the Hot 100, and the female artist who's spent the most time at number one: 79 weeks.

"Oh, my God. To see the success on all the different charts, to hear you say that is mind-blowing," Mariah responds when asked how she feels about that accomplishment. "I never, ever dreamt of this when I first started. I just wanted to hear my songs on the radio."

"When I look back on the songs that I’ve written that have become part of people’s lives, that’s what makes me the most proud," she adds.

