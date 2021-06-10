Mariah Carey reunites with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for “Somewhat Loved”

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET

Mariah Carey has reunited with her “Thank God I Found You” production partners Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for their new single, “Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart).”

The track, released Wednesday night, highlights Mariah’s classic vocals with layered harmonies and her trademark whistle notes. She co-wrote the tune with Jimmy, Terry and The-Dream.

“There you go/ Breakin’ my heart, breakin’ my heart/ Breakin’ my heart again/ No such thing as lovers and friends/ There you go,” Mariah sings on the chorus.

“Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)” will be featured on the upcoming album Jam & Lewis: Volume 1, due out July 9. Ahead of the collection, the pair previously released “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It,” featuring Babyface, and “Til I Found You,” with Sounds of Blackness and Ann Nesby, Big Jim Wright and Lauren Evans.

