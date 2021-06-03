Mariah Carey reunites with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for new single “Somewhat Loved”

Mariah: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Jam & Lewis: Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET

Mariah Carey is reuniting with her “Thank God I Found You” production partners Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for “Somewhat Loved,” the new single from their upcoming album Jam & Lewis: Volume 1.

“When we started #JamAndLewisVol1 we put a wishlist together of all our favorite artists. The chance to reunite with our friend @MariahCarey was wishlist fulfillment at its finest,” the duo tweeted on Wednesday.

“Working with Jimmy & Terry through the years has been one of the greatest creative journeys I’ve ever taken,” Mariah said in return. “It’s a great honor for me to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime album!”

“Somewhat Loved” is set to drop on June 10.

Jam & Lewis Vol. 1 marks the legendary songwriter/producer duo’s first album as recording artists and features a list of legendary R&B hitmakers they’ve written hits for over the years.

Ahead of the collection, the pair previously released “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It,” featuring Babyface, and “Til I Found You,” with Sounds of Blackness and Ann Nesby, Big Jim Wright and Lauren Evans.

