Mariah Carey releases remix EPs for 2002 album 'Charmbracelet'

Mariah Carey is keeping the #MC30 celebration going.

As part of the series she started last year for the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Mariah has released a special batch of remix EPs for her 2002 album Charmbracelet.

“#MC30 is back with Charmbracelet digital EPs and HD videos!” Mariah tweeted Friday. “Yayyyy Charmie..!!! I’ve been told this album is sort of a fan favorite..! Subtle Invitation, My Saving Grace, Yours, The One and many others make this album a fave of mine!”

There are five separate EPs with remixes for “Through the Rain,” “I Only Wanted,” “The One,” “Boy (I Need You)” and “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak.”

Mariah plans to roll out more remix EPs and bonus content from various albums including The Emancipation of Mimi, E=MC2, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel and Me. I am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse.

She released her first #MC30 goody for fans last July. She dropped The Live Debut — 1990, a four-song digital EP of her first-ever live performance, which took place at New York City’s Tatou Club on October 22, 1990.

Her self-titled debut album was released June 12, 1990.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.