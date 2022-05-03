Mariah Carey releases her exclusive Pride merchandise

KMazur/WireImage

Pride Month begins June 1, and Mariah Carey is giving her lambs plenty of new clothes to celebrate.

The “Fantasy” singer dropped her 2022 Pride Collection on Tuesday, which fans can purchase now on her official online store. Among the new, colorful goodies up for grabs are matching sweat sets, crop hoodies, muscle tanks, hats, water bottles, folding fans, rainbow neon lights and so much more.

Mariah also re-released a special vinyl edition of her 1999 Rainbow album, which features the songs “Thank God I Found You” and “Heartbreaker.” It’s retailing for $31.98 on Mariah’s store.

The singer commemorates some of those hit singles on special wardrobe pieces, such as an “Obsessed” crop hoodie and “Heartbreaker” tees and tank tops.

Mariah also celebrated the outfit she wore on the Rainbow album with an all-new body tee, which allows fans to wear a stylized version of Mariah’s body on both the front and the back, for $60.

Prices range between $15 and $115 on Mariah’s new merchandise set, which is available to purchase now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.