Mariah Carey receives special honor at UK's Ivor Novello Awards

ABC/Heidi GutmanMariah Carey was presented with a special honor at the U.K.'s 2019 Ivor Novello Awards, held Thursday.

The singer received the PRS for Music Special International Award, which acknowledges her as “an extraordinary global talent, an impactful songwriter and one of the biggest-selling artists of all time.” PRS stands for Performing Right Society.

During her career, Mariah has written 18 U.S. number-one hits, including “Vision of Love, “Hero,” “Fantasy,” and “We Belong Together.”

The Ivor Novello Awards, named after a popular Welsh composer, singer and actor who was famous in the first part of the 20th century, honor excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing, and are judged by songwriters. The awards describe themselves as the "pinnacle of musical achievement and peer recognition."

For the full list of this year's winners, visit IvorsAcademy.com.

