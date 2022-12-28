Mariah Carey reacts to her latest ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿milestone: “I’m jumping up and down in the snow”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Mariah Carey is still processing her latest Billboard milestone. Thanks to her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” scoring another week at #1, she is now the first and only artist to lead the chart for 90 weeks.

Mariah celebrated the new milestone on Instagram, writing, “I can’t even handle this news.. I’m jumping up and down in the snow..!”

She added that as she’s celebrating in her element, her dog Cha Cha is “swimming around” while her other pet, Mutley, is “howling like a kid running around in circles feeling our energy.”

Billboard confirmed “All I Want for Christmas Is You” scored its 11th week at #1 on the Hot 100, which cemented her 90th week overall on top of the chart. In addition, she became the second artist behind ﻿Boyz II Men﻿ to have had three separate singles dominate the chart for 11 or more weeks.

Mariah also enjoyed a fun new milestone when it comes to streaming. She beat a record set by Adele for the most single-day streams on Spotify — on Christmas Eve, no less.

The Independent reports British listeners blasted “All I Want for Christmas” 21.273 million times over a 24-hour span, which broke the record previously set by Adele’s “Easy on Me.” That song was streamed 19.747 million times in a single day back in 2021.

