Mariah Carey marks 25th anniversary of her camp, plans 25th anniversary package of "Merry Christmas" album

If you think Mariah Carey is inescapable around the holiday season, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

People magazine reports that the diva is preparing a 25th anniversary package of her holiday album Merry Christmas, which was released in October of 1994. It's not clear what the package will include, but get ready to hear the album's most famous track, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," a lot this season.

Mariah, who's also marking 25 years of Camp Mariah, her summer camp for middle schoolers in Fishkill, NY, tells People, "Summers are great, but I always loved Christmas the most.”

Kids attend Camp Mariah for free; it's part of the Fresh Air Fund, where Mariah serves as a board member. In addition to regular activities like swimming, Camp Mariah offers "career-awareness," allowing kids to explore their interest in fields like film, photography, fashion, international relations and more.

Mariah visited the camp last week to participate in a Q&A with the kids; her visit was highlighted on ABC's Good Morning America today.

"I thought about having a camp because kids should be able to go to a camp where they feel safe and they feel like they can learn something," she told ABC's TJ Holmes. "And there's a lotta kids [who] have never even left their own block where they're growing up."

You watch Mariah's visit to the camp, as documented by GMA, online now.

