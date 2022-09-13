Mariah Carey lists Atlanta mansion that was burglarized for $6.5 million

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey is ready to part ways with her sprawling Atlanta mansion after it was burglarized earlier this summer.

Wall Street Journal reports the nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom Georgia estate has been listed for a cool $6.5 million. The 12,600 square feet, colonial style home sits on a four-acre lot and comes with some serious luxury perks. Among them is a recording booth that Mariah installed herself.

Other attractive offerings include a private home theater, gym, gourmet kitchen, wood-paneled library, wet bar, pool, tennis courts, a pink dressing room fit for a diva and more.

So, why is Mariah leaving her cozy abode, which she bought for $5.65 million? Listing agent Shanna Bradley told the outlet the Grammy winner is a New York girl, so she wants to return to her roots. Bradley insists the burglary had no effect on the “Fantasy” singer’s decision to sell.

According to the agent, Mariah bought the home in 2021 because her band is based in Atlanta and she hunkered down in the property during the pandemic.

Bradley says the home is likely to sell fast because the Atlanta area is a real estate hotspot “with people moving here from all over.” The market is red hot with individuals with ties to the entertainment and music industries.

As previously reported, Mariah’s mansion was robbed while she vacationed in New York and Italy. Suspects Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff — all 24 years old — were located and taken into custody in Miami last month.

The Sandy Springs Police Department believe the suspects were operating a crime ring directed at wealthy people and celebrities, as a number of celebrities were also allegedly targeted by these men.

It hasn’t been made clear what was taken, if anything, from Mariah’s multimillion-dollar home.

