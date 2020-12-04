Mariah Carey Just Made Christmas Even CHRISTMASY-ER!

This is Mariah Carey’s favorite time of year and this year is especially challenging due to holiday cheer facing a crisis and the only one who can help is the “All I Want For Christmas” Diva, according to the synopsis of her new AppleTV special.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will stream on Apple TV on December 4th and a few of her friends will be coming through to make the season bright.

Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris are all featured in the special.

The highlight being a performance of “Oh Santa!” with Mariah joining Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande on stage.

Here’s the original!