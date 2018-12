Well, they don’t call her the Queen of Christmas for nothing!

Mariah Carey’s 1994 classic, All I Want for Christmas, has earned her $60 million since being released in 1994. Every year in the U.K. the song brings in $500,000 to her in royalties.

She said the song only took 15 minutes to write alongside Walter Afanasieff. What is your favorite Christmas song of all time? Which Mariah Carey Christmas album do you like better, her first one or her second one?