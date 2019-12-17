Mariah Carey is "ecstatic" that "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has finally hit #1

ABC/Heidi Gutman

ABC/Heidi GutmanOn Monday, Mariah Carey got the good news that, after 25 years, her Christmas classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" had finally hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Mimi, she didn't think it was possible.

"Wow. I don’t even know what to say. We definitely wanted to kick it into high gear this year with the song to celebrate the 25th anniversary, but I definitely didn’t expect it to hit number one two weeks before Christmas!" Mariah tells Billboard. "I just want to thank everybody. I want the world to have the best holiday ever."

"This just feels so great because it’s been such a long time coming, and I never really expected it," she adds. "Even when it went to number nine two years ago, and then number three, I was like, 'This is incredible!' But I was always just so thankful with the holiday chart, so thankful. This is just, like, mind-boggling."

Most of all, Mariah thanks her fans, or her "Lambily," as she calls them.

"They are the best fans in the entire world," she gushes, adding, "We have the greatest gift ever, which is the recurring moment of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' And now, seeing it go to number one, it’s just making me feel ecstatic."

On Thursday, Mariah will continue to celebrate, by flipping on the lights on New York's Empire State Building at 8 p.m. ET. That will turn on a light show synced to "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

As previously reported, the last time a Christmas song was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 was back in 1958-1959, when "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" reached the top.

