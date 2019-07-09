Mariah Carey: "I'm kind of a prude, compared to most others in the field"

Jason Kim for Cosmopolitan

Jason Kim for CosmopolitanMariah Carey's cover story in the new issue of Cosmopolitan is an exercise in shade -- as the magazine itself points out in the course of its chat with the diva.

Throughout the interview, the article notes that Mariah keeps dropping tidbits that sound innocent, but what she's actually doing is throwing shade like a mile-wide umbrella.

As Cosmo notes, "Nobody can drop viral-worthy shade like Mariah....[she] never directly names any of her competitors—or the ­YouTube stars currently ruling the charts—but she has a way of talking about them anyway."

For example, asked about her preference for younger men -- like her current boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka -- Mariah says, "I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack. I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field.”

While discussing songwriting, she says, "A lot of artists say they write, but they don’t really write. No offense to anybody. That’s just what I’ve seen.”

And on the topic of style, she notes, "A lot of girls are just nude in front of everybody. No offense to them.”

Mariah also believes that the pop stars of today can't possibly conceive of her journey to the top.

“They have no idea what I went through as a child to even get to be an 18-year-old girl with a record deal," she says. "This was before you could just go on YouTube and sing.”

You can read the full interview when the new issue of Cosmopolitan hits stands July 16-- and you can watch a fun video of Mariah and her make-up artist now.

