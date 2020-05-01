Mariah Carey hosts virtual dance party to celebrate twins' 9th birthday

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American BrasserieDespite COVID-19 dashing her plans for a massive and lavish birthday party for her twins, Mariah Carey turned lemons into lemonade by making sure Monroe and Moroccan celebrated their ninth birthday in style with a virtual dance party with all their friends.

"Happy Birthday Roc & Roe!!!!," Carey shouted out on Thursday. "My babies are 9, love you so much."

Social distancing was no issue for the five-time Grammy winner, who got her hands on a massive projector that showed off everyone joining in on a video chat to celebrate alongside Roc and Monroe.

Mariah even decorated the room as if she were expecting a physical crowd to RSVP, complete with balloons, a Roblox-themed table full of snacks and another one for the twins to sit at in front of their friends.

She even grabbed a life-sized giraffe plush for the event. And, to go one step beyond to make her kids feel special, she went ahead and made them special tee shirts and hats that read "Roc & Roe's Virtual Birthday!"

Obviously, the "Always Be My Baby" singer made herself a shirt to match so all three could coordinate their outfits, complete with identical black pants.

If course, the twins loved the party their mom threw them as seen by the wide smiles the two flash in both photos.

Mariah shares Roc and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, who also sweetly shouted out his children on Thursday.

Posting an extra adorable photo of his kids as newborns, he wrote, "9 years have sped by and these 2 will be preteens soon! Somebody please slow this ride down!!"

He added, "Happy Birthday Roc and Roe 2 of the greatest gifts a father could ever have! I love you! Now get off of instagram!"

