Mariah Carey hilariously calls out Christmas ornament that supposedly looks like her

Mariah Carey takes Christmas very seriously, so when she heard there was an ornament that supposedly looked like her, she just had to check it out.

Unfortunately, the five-time Grammy winner didn’t like what she saw.

Mariah was tagged by a fan who was delighted about his new ornament and proudly showed it off on Twitter.

“My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive,” the fan, named Kyle Blaine, shared on Thursday. He also included a photo of his gift, an ornament that pays homage to Mariah’s 1994 album, Merry Christmas.

Unfortunately for Blaine, Mariah didn’t see the resemblance.

In a reply, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer hilariously wrote, “This is… Not approved” and threw in a straight face emoji.

In an attempt to soften the blow of the critique, she added, “But it’s the thought that counts” in parentheses.

While the ornament looks fine at first glance, a closer look reveals that the figurine’s eyes and eyebrows don’t match, in shape or style. The left eye is a drawn-on dot while the right is more cartoonishly stylized.

Blaine had a hard time swallowing the news that his icon didn’t like the ornament and took to Twitter one last time to share his thoughts.

“Lots of mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC,” he quipped.

Another fan hilariously pointed out that he should be thankful the songstress “didn’t go to your house and confiscate that thing right off the tree.”

So, will Blaine keep the ornament now that he knows Mariah disapproves of it? He admitted that it’ll be staying in his collection.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.