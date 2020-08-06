Mariah Carey Has Sister Problems As She Sues Her Mother!

Mariah Carey’s sister, Alison, is suing their mother for sexually abusing her as a child and says she was involved in late-night satanic rituals.

Alison tells The Sun, her mother Patricia forced her to perform sex acts on men at the age of 10. She says she also was forced to watch other children being abused in what she says was “middle of the night satanic rituals.”

Alison, 57, is estranged from her mother and sister and once worked as a prostitute and is currently living with HIV. According to Alison’s friends she’s not trying to get Mariah’s money, they say she’s lost all of her teeth and wants to get them done.

In the lawsuit Alison filed with the State of New York Supreme Court, there is mention of sexual abuse and satanic rituals being performed which led to Alison’s PTSD, anxiety, and depression. The lawsuit says Alison is seeking payment for “immense psychological and physical damage, mental pain and anguish and intentional infliction of severe emotional distress.”

