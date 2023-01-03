Mariah Carey has led the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for record 19 distinct years

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Thanks to her 1994 smash holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey has extended her record-smashing reign over the Billboard Hot 100.

Her song closed out 2022 as the final #1 song of the year — and the first chart-topper of 2023 by notching its fourth consecutive week at the top. That ties it with the 1958 staple “The Chipmunk Song,” by David Seville & the Chipmunks, for being the holiday song with the most consecutive weeks at #1.

This also cemented Mariah’s chart record of ruling the chart for 19 distinct years. She has gone to #1 from 1990 to 2000, then again between 2005 and 2006, another time in 2008 and, finally, between 2019 and 2023 because of “Christmas.”

The holiday hit also notched a new milestone with this latest chart by becoming the first song to lead the Hot 100 for five individual years. The song first soared to the top in 2019 and has returned to the #1 spot every year since.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has now led the Hot 100 for 12 nonconsecutive weeks. That has extended its record of being the track with the longest span of time spent at the top, which is three years and two weeks.

The song was streamed 46.9 million times over the past week and sold 6,000 additional copies.

