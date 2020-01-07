Mariah Carey had the best reaction to her no. 1 song falling off the Hot100

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWhen you're Mariah Carey, it seems nothing can get under your skin. For being the only artist to score number one hits across four decades, it's no wonder why Mimi reacted the way she did when her latest chart-topper vanished from the Billboard Hot 100 overnight.

The song in question? "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which shot up to the top of the Hot 100 during the holiday season. Now that the tinsel and Christmas trees are coming down, so did the song, which came crashing down, says Billboard.

Which means, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is officially the first number one song of the decade to completely fall off the Billboard charts.

While some artists might suffer a bruised ego from the news, the "We Belong Together" singer celebrated it as a total win.

Carey posted a gif of herself innocently shrugging on Monday while nonchalantly writing "Worth it haaa another record!" along with a crying laughing emoji.

Guess one could say Mariah's not too bothered with her latest chart performance considering her competition needs to wait a full decade before even thinking about beating her record.