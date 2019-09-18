Mariah Carey drops 'mixed-ish' theme, "In the Mix"

L-R: Mariah Carey, ‘mixed-ish’ creator Kenya Barris, ‘black-ish’ star Tracee Ellis Ross; ABC/Image Group LA

L-R: Mariah Carey, 'mixed-ish' creator Kenya Barris, 'black-ish' star Tracee Ellis Ross; ABC/Image Group LAThe highly anticipated theme song to the new black-ish spinoff series, mixed-ish, is finally here.

The song "In The Mix" was written, produced, and performed by Mariah Carey. It also features vocals from her eight-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who chant "yay us" and laugh throughout the song.

Fans of Carey's Daydream era will also adore the serious throwback vibes in the official mixed-ish theme song.

The multiplatinum artist debuted "In The Mix" at ABC's “Embrace Your Ish” premiere event on Tuesday at Goya Studios. The event featured screenings of the new series and black-ish, along with a sizzle recap of the second season of grown-ish.

Show creator and executive producer Kenya Barris welcomed Carey to the stage to discuss the meaning behind the theme song and the importance of including mixed-race families on television.

mixed-ish will explore the backstory of black-ish charactaer Rainbow Johnson, played by Tracee Ellis Ross, and will follow her journey growing up in a mixed household in the suburbs during the 80s -- and her struggles in a school where her classmates don't perceive her as black or white.

mixed-ish premieres Tuesday, September 24, on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.