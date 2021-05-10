Mariah Carey drops exclusive Pride Month merch

Merch Traffic

Mariah Carey is helping her fans celebrate Pride Month in style.

The singer has dropped a colorful new merch collection ahead of this summer’s LGBTQ Pride festivities.

The limited edition collection includes apparel, accessories and gifts inspired by her 1999 album Rainbow, her singles “Loverboy” and “Heartbreaker,” the 2001 movie Glitter, and more.

There’s also a matching black hoodie and shorts with Mariah’s signature butterfly logo, along with a face mask, hat, rainbow flag and “Shade” festival fan.

The merch is now available on MariahCareyShop.com. Prices range from $15 to $60.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.