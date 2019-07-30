Mariah Carey congratulates Lil Nas X on breaking her record, he says, "I'm blessed"

Mariah Carey evidently is unbothered by the fact that her longstanding record for the longest-running #1 in Billboard Hot 100 history has been broken by a 20-year-old rapper who nobody had heard of a year ago.
Mariah tweeted a Photoshopped image of herself literally passing the torch to Lil Nas X, whose viral hit "Old Town Road" broke her record yesterday by spending 17 weeks at #1. Mariah's 1995 hit with Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day," held the record of 16 weeks for years, until "Despacito" tied it in 2017.
"Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!" Mariah captioned her sweet tweet. "We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!"
On Instagram, she added, "'One Sweet Day' will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones."
An overwhelmed Lil Nas X responded, "wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!"
And on Instagram, he wrote simply, "LEGEND" with a heart emoji.
