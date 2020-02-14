Mariah Carey confirms she'll be headlining UK's Brighton Pride

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIt’s official: Mariah Carey is heading to England this summer to celebrate LGBT pride.

The singer confirmed in an Instagram video Friday that she is indeed headlining one of the U.K.’s biggest pride festivals, Brighton Pride, on August 1.

“People keep asking me am I doing Brighton Pride this year,” Mariah says in the clip. “And I guess, like, my answer is, do I have an album called Rainbow? Of course I’m doing Brighton Pride, darlings! I can’t wait to see you there on August 1! “

It will be Mariah’s first U.K. show outside of London since her Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour in March 2016.

U.K.’s The Sun previously reported that Mariah is being paid six figures for the gig.

