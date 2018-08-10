Mariah Carey Cancels Upcoming Australian Tour

Seeing Mariah Carey perform live hasn’t been easy for fans in Australia, and unfortunately, it just got even harder.

Earlier this year, Mariah, who was set to kick off her Australian tour in February, had to push back the tour until October. But yesterday, it was announced that the whole tour all together has been canceled due to “scheduling conflict”.

In addition to canceling the Australia shows, Mariah has also pulled out of a show in New Zealand which was scheduled for September 7th.

