Mariah Carey awards front row seats to superfan who flew 5,000 miles to see her show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Mariah Carey made sure a fan who flew over 5,000 miles to see her holiday show at Madison Square Garden had the best possible experience.

A fan identified as ﻿Mai﻿ took to Twitter ahead of the first Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas To All ﻿show on Tuesday to announce she was flying 5,342 miles from Uruguay “just to see my idol.” Continued Mai, “I remember when I started saving for this day 5 years ago, wishing and hoping for this day. Words can’t describe my happiness.”

Mariah caught wind of her superfan’s journey and reached out, tweeting, “I am so happy you’re going to be here!! How would you like to sit in the front row for tonight’s concert??”

Mai called the moment a “wish come true” and later revealed that during the performance Mariah dedicated a song in her honor. “Thank you Mimi for giving me the most amazing experience of my life,” she gushed.

Other fans hoped to see more of the concert through Mai’s eyes, or at least camera, but she later explained she didn’t film much of the show because she wanted to soak in as much as she could of her first Mariah concert.

Mai said she will never forget Mariah’s kindness and praised the singer’s dedication to her fans.

Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas To All will play its final show on Friday, December 16. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.

