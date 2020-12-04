Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson release highly anticipated Christmas collab "Oh Santa!"

Legacy Recordings/Apple TV+

Mariah Carey is ringing in the holiday season with a little help from Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. The three vocal powerhouses released their brand new Christmas single, “Oh Santa!” at the stroke of midnight on Friday.

The campy yet endearing festive hit finds the three singers imploring Santa to work his Christmas magic to “bring me back my baby.” They’re requesting a very tall order, though, because the one that got away has seemingly moved on with another woman.

“They say it’s unrealistic/ But I believe in you Saint Nick/ So grant this wish for me right quick/ Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night,” the three jubilantly sing as they try to convince Kris Kringle why they deserve the special favor — from being “really, really, really good this year” to promising they “won’t forget the milk and cookies.”

One part of the song features Grande and Carey flexing their impressive whistle registers as they effortlessly hit a series of impossibly high notes.

As for Hudson, she brings down the house when belting out her signature notes.

Accompanying the Christmas song is an equally cheerful music video that depicts the three serenading Mr. Claus’ elves inside his toy workshop. As the trio performs, the elves eagerly shirk their duties to dance and clap along to the performance.

Of course, it’s not a Mariah Carey music video without a cameo from her twins Moroccan and Monroe, who are seen sneaking into the toy workshops to dance among the elves.

“Oh Santa!” is part of the Apple TV+ holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which is streaming now.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.