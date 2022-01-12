Mariah Carey announces new children’s book, ﻿’The Christmas Princess’

Courtesy of Henry Holt Books for Young Readers

Mariah Carey is extending the holiday season thanks to her all-new children’s book, The Christmas Princess. The singer unveiled the adorable cover art on Wednesday and provided a small synopsis of what the story entails.

“The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages! Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others’, striving to believe in themselves,” the hitmaker explained. “It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

The story follows a young Mariah, “who doesn’t have much and doesn’t want a lot” and feels “outcast and alone,” according to the book description, so she embarks on a journey that lets her discover “the healing power of her voice to spread the spirit of Christmas at home and all around the world.”

The singer spoke to People about the significance of her upcoming book, saying she was inspired to write something new because she wanted to lift her and other people’s spirits.

“So many of us have been drowning in ‘bleakocity’ for the last year and half, why not create an enchanted land to escape to?,” she remarked. “The Christmas Princess springs from the same need as my memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey — to emancipate the little girl in me.”

This is Mariah’s first children’s book to feature an original story, following 2015’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, which transformed her 1994 hit into a playful picture book that encouraged children to sing along.

The Christmas Princess hits shelves October 25, 2022.

